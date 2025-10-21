Toronto native Drake is letting his hometown pride show after the Blue Jays’ dramatic win sent them to the World Series. Following the team’s 4–3 comeback victory over the Seattle Mariners, the rapper shared a cryptic message that immediately grabbed attention online.

Drake’s dm to Toronto Rapper Top5 after Blue Jays win last night 👀



“La vs Toronto” pic.twitter.com/zXDysk1MLj — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) October 21, 2025

After George Springer’s clutch three-run homer sealed the deal for Toronto, fans across the city erupted in celebration and Drake was right there with them. Major League Baseball even reposted his ecstatic reaction, writing, “Drake was losing his mind after the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series.”

Drake celebrating the Toronto Blue Jays making it to the World Series 🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/L2GOX7r8h7 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 21, 2025

But it was his private message that had everyone talking. Toronto rapper and frequent collaborator Top5 shared a screenshot of a direct message from Drake that read only: “LA vs Toronto.” Short, but loud enough to stir speculation, the note was seen as both a show of confidence and a friendly challenge aimed at Los Angeles, whose Dodgers will face Toronto in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

With Drake often seen courtside at Raptors games and courts of social media debates alike, fans know he takes his city’s wins personally. Now, with Toronto headed into one of its biggest sports moments in years, it seems Drake is ready to make the World Series a coast-to-coast moment of pride and maybe a little competition.