Finesse2Tymes is once again making headlines, but this time it’s for reasons far from music. The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Ricky Leshay Hampton, was arrested in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and booked into Harrison County Jail on October 20, 2025.

Best known for his hit “Back End,” the rapper now faces a series of drug-related charges along with a felony count of tampering with evidence. According to official jail records, Finesse2Tymes is accused of possessing several controlled substances, marijuana, and prohibited items while in custody, charges that could carry serious consequences under Texas law.

Authorities allege that the rapper was found with drugs from multiple penalty classifications, which may include ecstasy, cocaine, or fentanyl. The most serious charge claims he attempted to hide or destroy evidence during the investigation. Additional counts accuse him of holding illegal substances inside a correctional facility, a violation treated as a separate felony offense.

Court documents reveal two counts for substances listed under Penalty Group 2 and two under Penalty Group 1 or 1-B, which typically involve narcotics with high potential for abuse. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana and another for holding a “dangerous drug,” often referring to prescription medication without authorization.

While no official statement has been released from Finesse2Tymes or his team, his arrest adds another chapter to a turbulent journey marked by both success and setbacks. The rapper, who had been on a career upswing in recent months, now finds his future uncertain as the Texas case moves forward.