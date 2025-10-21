Former NFL running back Doug Martin, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders, tragically died early Saturday morning while in police custody in Oakland. He was 36 years old.

According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to reports of a break-in and a “medical emergency” at a residence in East Oakland. During the encounter, Martin was detained but reportedly became unresponsive while in custody. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities confirmed that multiple agencies are now investigating the circumstances surrounding Martin’s death, including the department’s Internal Affairs Division, the Community Police Review Agency, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in custody-related deaths, though none have been publicly identified.

As of now, the Alameda County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released an official cause of death, pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Martin, a Bay Area native born in Oakland and raised in Stockton, was a star running back at Boise State University before being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over his six-year career, Martin rushed for more than 5,000 yards and earned two Pro Bowl selections.

Details regarding the events that led to Martin’s detainment remain unclear, including what prompted police to take him into custody or what charges, if any, were being pursued. Former teammates, fans, and community members have voiced frustration and concern online, calling for transparency and justice as the investigation continues.

