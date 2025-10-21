Here’s a random take or maybe a valid one. We’ll let y’all be the judge. Joe Budden is once again stirring up smoke on socials, this time by questioning whether some rappers ruin the smooth energy of classic R&B songs. On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the outspoken host claimed that artists like Ludacris and Kendrick Lamar sometimes disrupt the vibe on tracks that were otherwise meant to be sensual or soulful.

“Ludacris has messed up the vibe on more R&B songs than he’s made better,” Budden said, pointing to the rapper’s appearance on R. Kelly’s “Legs Shakin’” as an example. “He always comes in too animated, too hype. You can be lyrical and fun, but there’s a time and place for that.”

Joe Budden claims that Ludacris has done more harm than good to R&B records he’s been on , sparking a debate about which rappers excel on those types of tracks, via Joe Budden Patreon. pic.twitter.com/pmhHdtbRP5 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) October 20, 2025

Budden went on to say that while Ludacris has delivered great features in the past, like his standout verses on records with Missy Elliott and Usher, he still feels that some of his collaborations break the emotional tone of slower records. “It’s like, the song is moving in one direction, and then his energy shifts it somewhere else,” Budden said.

He then compared that same creative tension to Kendrick Lamar’s feature on Miguel’s “How Many Drinks,” suggesting that Kendrick’s intricate delivery, while impressive, might not have fit the song’s intended atmosphere. “That track didn’t need all that complexity. It was supposed to feel simple and smooth,” Budden argued, though he added that he still respects Kendrick’s artistry.

The conversation quickly made its way across socials, where fans debated whether Budden had a point or was just reaching for another viral moment. Some agreed that certain rap verses can throw off an R&B groove, while others defended Ludacris and Kendrick as boundary-pushers who helped evolve the crossover between both genres.

As always, Budden’s take lit up the comment sections but this time, the discussion hit at a deeper question: when it comes to blending rap and R&B, can too much lyrical energy kill the vibe?