Six-Year-Old Jules Zion Makes History as First Black and Latino Troy Bolton

This December, six-year-old Jules Zion will make history as the first Black and Latino actor to play Troy Bolton in High School Musical, performing at the Black Box Theater in Los Angeles. The production opens December 7, with tickets available beginning November 1.

Photo credit: Adrian Davis Photo credit: Adrian Davis

Despite his young age, Jules is already a familiar face on red carpets and at major film premieres. He has attended events for Amazon Prime’s Candy Cane Lane, Sony Pictures’ Garfield, and Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

“I love Troy because he’s confident and loves basketball, just like me,” Jules said. “I watched the first and second movies with my mom, and I wanted to feel what it’s like to be him. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

His mother, celebrity publicist Kiki Ayers, shared her pride in his accomplishments. “Jules has always put his whole heart into everything he does,” she said. “From soccer and basketball to jiu-jitsu, he’s full of energy. I knew theater would be a great outlet for his big personality, and seeing him land the lead role at six years old is something I’ll never forget.”

With boundless energy and charisma, Jules Zion is set to bring heart and humor to his portrayal of Troy Bolton, proving that dreams and talent have no limits.