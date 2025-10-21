Kim Kardashian has removed the basketball court she built for Kanye West as part of a sweeping renovation project at her Hidden Hills mansion. RadarOnline.com reports that the 44-year-old reality star is expanding her luxury estate with two new wings, signaling another transformation for the multimillion-dollar property.

Exclusive images show construction teams finishing the west-side extension while laying the foundation for a new east wing. The upgrades have also stripped away the manicured gardens and the last visible trace of West — a full-sized basketball court she gifted him for his 38th birthday in 2015.

West originally purchased the Hidden Hills property for $20 million in 2014, but Kardashian later bought him out for $23 million following their divorce. The ongoing renovations appear to reflect Kardashian’s evolving vision for the space and her independence from her ex-husband.

During a March episode of The Kardashians, she hinted at her plans for the home, revealing to Kris Jenner that she was designing a section for a potential future partner. “I did this whole renovation and then I looked up to my team and said, ‘Guys, we’re changing everything for me,’” she said. “‘Wait, where’s the his side?’”