Kim Kardashian Removes Kanye West’s Basketball Court Amid Major Home Renovation

October 21, 2025
Shawn Grant

Kim Kardashian has removed the basketball court she built for Kanye West as part of a sweeping renovation project at her Hidden Hills mansion. RadarOnline.com reports that the 44-year-old reality star is expanding her luxury estate with two new wings, signaling another transformation for the multimillion-dollar property.

Exclusive images show construction teams finishing the west-side extension while laying the foundation for a new east wing. The upgrades have also stripped away the manicured gardens and the last visible trace of West — a full-sized basketball court she gifted him for his 38th birthday in 2015.

West originally purchased the Hidden Hills property for $20 million in 2014, but Kardashian later bought him out for $23 million following their divorce. The ongoing renovations appear to reflect Kardashian’s evolving vision for the space and her independence from her ex-husband.

During a March episode of The Kardashians, she hinted at her plans for the home, revealing to Kris Jenner that she was designing a section for a potential future partner. “I did this whole renovation and then I looked up to my team and said, ‘Guys, we’re changing everything for me,’” she said. “‘Wait, where’s the his side?’”