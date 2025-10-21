Restaurateurs Dara Mirjahangiry and Ivi Shano have announced the launch of their newest venture, Lo Kee, an Asian-fusion restaurant with a Southern twist opening in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. Located at 2 Interlock Ave NW, Lo Kee will open to the public on October 24, accepting reservations through OpenTable, Resy, and Google.

The concept marks an expansion of Mirjahangiry and Shano’s culinary empire, which includes the New York City hotspot Sei Less, known for attracting A-list celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Cardi B, J. Cole, 50 Cent, Future, and Latto.

Lo Kee’s menu features inventive dishes like Kung Fu Fried Chicken, Shanghai Spare Ribs, Nine Seasons Jumbo Prawns, and Chicken Jo Lau. The restaurant’s cocktail program highlights handcrafted drinks, including the Lychee Martini, Lo Kee Sidecar, Yuzu Margarita, and Sir Davis Sour.

Designed for up to 150 guests, Lo Kee offers a main dining room, a stylish bar and lounge, and three private dining spaces for 10 to 25 guests each. The design blends modern elegance with moody lighting, plush seating, and art inspired by both New York nightlife and Atlanta culture.

With options for private events, catering, and curated experiences, Lo Kee promises a lively yet refined setting where food, music, and community come together.