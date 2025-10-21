Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her signature Hot Girl energy to the basketball court through a new partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook. The three-time GRAMMY Award winner stars in a campaign launching soon, teasing fans with a video featuring a Dallas Mavericks jersey draped over her chair. The jersey nods to her rumored boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson, adding extra buzz to the collaboration. As the NBA season tips off, Megan and Fanatics Sportsbook are uniting music, sports, and style in a way only Thee Stallion can.