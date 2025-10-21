Hip-Hop has always been about more than just music — it’s lifestyle, legacy, and hustle. And Ms. Moe Money embodies every bit of that. After making her mark on Love & Hip Hop, the Bronx-bred starlet is back with a new passion project that fuses her love for the culture and cars: “Car Queen Show”, now streaming on Tubi.

Moe’s love affair with cars started early. With parents running a successful car brokerage business in NYC and Bergen County, Moe was always in the driver’s seat of opportunity. Even as her music career took off, she stayed grounded in the business — moving cars, managing a fleet on Turo, and learning the power of ownership.

Taking things a step further, Moe and her father Darryl Brown have introduced their own signature tire shine, a product that’s already turning heads for its superior shine and quality. It’s a statement that she’s not just part of car culture — she’s building in it.

The series, executive produced by Loren Lorosa, blends celebrity car culture with intimate conversation. Season 1 features appearances from Kirk Frost & Rasheeda, Hip-Hop icon Treach, and DJ Envy from The Breakfast Club — each episode peeling back layers of memory, style, and sound.

“This isn’t just a show about cars — it’s about culture. Moe Money represents hustle, femininity, and strength behind the wheel. She’s redefining what it means to be a boss in this space,” says Lynn Hobson, Publicist.

Moe’s mom, Veronica “Rocka” Brown also shared her pride, saying, “Watching my daughter grow into the woman she is today is a blessing. She’s always been driven — literally and figuratively. To see her turn her passion into a platform that inspires others makes me so proud.”

“Car Queen Show” isn’t just a series. It’s a movement on wheels — with a shine that speaks for itself.