As the 2025–26 NBA season tips off tomorrow, 2K has unveiled its annual NBA 2K26 season simulation, offering fans a data-driven glimpse into the year ahead. According to the hyper-realistic simulation, the reigning NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are projected to repeat their title run, with star guard and NBA 2K26 cover athlete Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capturing both the regular season MVP and Finals MVP awards.

SGA for MVP x2? 😳



The 2K Sim predicts more trophies in the near future for Shai 🏆 pic.twitter.com/X06YEVE047 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 16, 2025

The sim forecasts the Thunder defeating the Denver Nuggets in a thrilling seven-game Western Conference Finals before overcoming the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. The Knicks are expected to advance past the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games to reach the championship round.

The 2K Sim sees the Thunder and Knicks squaring off in the Finals 🔮



Who do you got in this hypothetical matchup? pic.twitter.com/e6oDK5bssB — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 17, 2025

Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg is predicted to take home Rookie of the Year honors, while Victor Wembanyama will earn Defensive Player of the Year. Amen Thompson rounds out the awards with the Most Improved Player title.

No easy buckets on No. 1 😤



The 2K Sim is predicting Wemby will take home his first DPOY award! pic.twitter.com/0qEvmQ9k1x — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 14, 2025

If the simulation proves accurate, Oklahoma City will cement its dynasty status behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s continued dominance.