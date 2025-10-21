As the 2025–26 NBA season tips off tomorrow, 2K has unveiled its annual NBA 2K26 season simulation, offering fans a data-driven glimpse into the year ahead. According to the hyper-realistic simulation, the reigning NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are projected to repeat their title run, with star guard and NBA 2K26 cover athlete Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capturing both the regular season MVP and Finals MVP awards.
The sim forecasts the Thunder defeating the Denver Nuggets in a thrilling seven-game Western Conference Finals before overcoming the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. The Knicks are expected to advance past the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games to reach the championship round.
Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg is predicted to take home Rookie of the Year honors, while Victor Wembanyama will earn Defensive Player of the Year. Amen Thompson rounds out the awards with the Most Improved Player title.
If the simulation proves accurate, Oklahoma City will cement its dynasty status behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s continued dominance.