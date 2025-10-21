As the NBA tips off tonight, Fanatics Sportsbook has released early betting insights showing where fans are placing their wagers for the season’s first matchups.

In the showdown between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, 78 percent of the total handle and 76 percent of bets are on Oklahoma City to win outright. However, bettors are leaning toward Houston on the spread, with 80 percent of the handle and 69 percent of bets backing the Rockets at +7.5. For the total points line set at 222.5, 88 percent of the handle and 79 percent of bets favor the Over.

In the Western Conference clash between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State leads with 65 percent of the handle and 57 percent of bets on the moneyline. The Warriors are also drawing 74 percent of the handle and 61 percent of bets to cover the -2 spread. For the game total set at 223.5, 92 percent of the handle and 80 percent of bets are on the Over.

These early numbers reflect high anticipation for the NBA’s opening night as fans look to start the season strong.