Rihanna has once again proven that her reign is far from over. The global superstar has officially become the most-streamed Black female artist in Spotify’s history, reaching an astonishing 100.7 million monthly listeners.

— Genius (@Genius) October 17, 2025

What makes this milestone even more remarkable is that Rihanna hasn’t released a studio album in nearly a decade. Her last project, ANTI, dropped in 2016, yet her influence continues to dominate streaming platforms and cultural conversations alike.

Spotify’s monthly listener count measures the number of unique users who play an artist’s songs within a 28-day period. Joining names like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Bad Bunny, Rihanna now sits among a rare circle of artists who have surpassed the 100 million mark.

Her catalog remains timeless, with hits like “Work,” “Diamonds,” and “Umbrella” still lighting up playlists across generations. Whether it’s pop, R&B, reggae, or dancehall, Rihanna’s versatility has allowed her to transcend eras and genres, capturing the hearts of both longtime fans and new listeners discovering her music for the first time.

As of October 2025, Rihanna ranks within Spotify’s top five most-streamed women globally, boasting over 40 billion lifetime plays. Beyond the numbers, her accomplishment stands as a powerful moment for representation, reinforcing her status not only as a chart titan but also as a trailblazer for Black women in music and business.

Even without new releases, Rihanna’s voice continues to echo across the world, proof that true icons never fade, they simply evolve.