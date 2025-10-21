Rod Wave is speaking out against rising concert ticket prices as he battles a $27 million lawsuit with Grizzly Touring over his most recent tour. In an interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, the rapper expressed frustration with the lack of control artists have over ticket costs.

“The tour ticket sh– so crazy because I could tell the people, ‘Hey, I want to sell this ticket for $55, $85.’ They could do whatever they want to do with it — [it’s] gonna be 300,” Rod said. “I want this sh– to be affordable for people. … I can’t control that.”

The lawsuit from Grizzly Touring claims Rod Wave owes money for cutting his tour short. In response, Wave said the situation has motivated him to take greater control of his touring business. “That’s why I’m taking this step to gain as much control over this side of my career as I can,” he said. “I built this sh– up from the ground … so I can’t just put this in your hands and let you do it. You don’t care about these people — you just want to make money.”

Rod Wave is pushing back hard against concert promoter Grizzly Touring in a legal showdown that could reshape how major artists handle tour disputes. The Florida artist filed a countersuit claiming the company is trying to strong-arm him into staying under contract after a string of canceled shows tied to his postponed “Last Lap” tour.

According to court documents filed on October 12, Rod Wave’s legal team says Grizzly Touring’s demands have crossed the line. The rapper alleges the company pressured him to meet unreasonable scheduling demands despite logistical and production setbacks that made the tour impossible to execute as planned. His team now wants the court to void the contract entirely so he can independently launch his next tour, titled “The Redemption Experience,” in conjunction with his upcoming album.

Rod’s attorney, James Sammataro, compared the situation to “indentured servitude,” saying his client should not be forced into a professional relationship he no longer trusts. “Rod has every right to protect his career, his health, and his creative freedom,” Sammataro said.

Grizzly Touring, however, is fighting back. The company has accused Rod Wave of breaching his agreement and is demanding $27 million in damages, citing lost revenue and unfulfilled commitments. Grizzly claims only 12 of the originally scheduled 35 concerts were completed and argues that several dates were canceled or rescheduled without proper approval.

Rod’s camp insists that the promoter’s poor planning and mismanagement are to blame for the breakdown, not the artist. They are also seeking compensation for what they describe as reputational damage caused by the fallout.

The standoff now heads to court, where the outcome could ripple across the touring industry. If Rod Wave prevails, it could set a major precedent for how artists reclaim control from promoters in disputes over creative and contractual independence.