Rolling Loud Australia 2026 Announced with Sydney and Melbourne Festivals

Rolling Loud has officially announced its long-awaited return to Australia. The world’s biggest hip-hop festival will host two one-day events: March 7, 2026, at Sydney’s Centennial Park, and March 8, 2026, at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse.

Rap superstar Gunna is confirmed to perform at both stops. The full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can expect Rolling Loud’s signature atmosphere of massive performances, immersive experiences, and global hip-hop culture on full display.

Pre-sale Rolling Loud Australia 2026 tickets go live on October 23 at 8 a.m. AEDT at rollingloud.com/australia.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring Rolling Loud back to Australia,” said co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. “The energy from Sydney in 2019 was unforgettable, and this time we’re expanding with shows in both Sydney and Melbourne. Australia has always shown real love for Rolling Loud, and we can’t wait to deliver something special for the fans Down Under.”

Rolling Loud first touched down in Australia in 2019, selling out its Sydney Olympic Park debut within an hour. That event featured Future, Playboi Carti, Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, and a surprise set from a young The Kid LAROI. Produced in partnership with Primuse Entertainment, the 2026 edition will mark the festival’s return to Sydney and its first-ever show in Melbourne.

Before heading to Australia, Rolling Loud will debut in Mumbai, India, on November 22–23, headlined by Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, and Karan Aujla.