Russell Westbrook Accuses LeBron James of “Fake” Behavior in Lakers Locker Room

Russell Westbrook reportedly became frustrated with LeBron James’ “fake” behavior during their time together on the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBA reporter Yaron Weitzman. Westbrook allegedly told a teammate, “I hate that fake sh*t, I just can’t do it,” after witnessing moments he viewed as inauthentic from LeBron.

Sources say LeBron privately pushed for a trade to reunite with Kyrie Irving, despite publicly supporting Westbrook. Though he often said “Let Russ be Russ” in interviews, he was reportedly unsupportive behind the scenes.

One incident that stood out to Westbrook occurred during a team event where Will Smith was scheduled to speak. LeBron and Anthony Davis left before Smith arrived, returning moments later acting overly friendly and dominating the conversation once Smith was present.

Westbrook also noticed LeBron’s habit of posturing in public — from carrying The Autobiography of Malcolm X without discussing it, to claiming The Godfather as his favorite film despite not knowing any lines. These moments reportedly deepened Westbrook’s belief that LeBron’s leadership was more about image than authenticity.