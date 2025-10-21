Ryan Coogler is weighing in after Machine Gun Kelly revealed he declined an audition for the filmmaker’s acclaimed gothic horror drama Sinners. The film, which has been hailed for its unflinching portrayal of race and morality in 1930s America, continues to dominate conversations across Hollywood.

Earlier this year, MGK shared that he passed on reading for a role after learning the script included a racial slur. Coogler’s film is set in the segregated South and explores how evil, both human and supernatural, feeds on systemic injustice. The controversial line was reportedly part of a scene that required raw realism from its actors.

During a post-screening Q&A at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Coogler addressed MGK’s remarks with empathy and understanding. “That’s understandable,” he said. “I get it. I know he has a Black daughter. Acting is acting, but you have to feel comfortable.”

Known for infusing his work with emotional honesty and cultural depth, the Black Panther and Fruitvale Station director praised MGK’s choice to honor his personal boundaries. “Authenticity comes from honesty,” Coogler said. “You can’t tell stories about humanity if people don’t feel safe doing the work.”

The role MGK turned down, Bert, was ultimately played by actor Peter Dreimanis. Bert’s descent into vampirism, triggered by Jack O’Connell’s Remmick, becomes the film’s turning point and leads to its now-iconic sequence scored to “Rocky Road to Dublin.”

Despite the missed collaboration, Coogler expressed nothing but respect for MGK, noting that the actor’s decision reflected the very moral questions Sinners was designed to provoke.