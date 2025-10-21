Following the success of their initial venture, lifestyle and gaming powerhouse 100 Thieves has teamed up once again with The Pokémon Company International to launch a new apparel collection.1 This collaboration, titled the Pokémon + 100 Thieves ‘25 Collection, fuses the edgy aesthetic of contemporary streetwear with the globally beloved world of Pokémon.

The new line is an evolution of their debut, designed to capture the adventurous spirit of a Pokémon Trainer’s journey through meticulously crafted, cut-and-sew garments.

Collection Highlights: From Pikachu to Charizard

The new collection offers fans a bold way to express their fandom with premium, unique pieces:

Pants and Jerseys: The collection features Double Knee Carpenter Pants with an embroidered Pikachu , and high-quality Jerseys showcasing fan-favorites Pikachu and Gengar . 2

Outerwear: Standout pieces include a striking reversible Mewtwo Vest and a premium, stylized Charizard Flannel Jacket.

Standout pieces include a striking and a premium, stylized . Core Apparel: For everyday wear, the collection includes four core t-shirts and four hoodies. 3 These garments feature a selection of beloved Pokémon, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Dragonite, Mew, Umbreon, Lugia, and Ho-Oh . 4

Accessories: Rounding out the lineup is a crewneck featuring Gyarados and a hat inspired by the Kanto Region's own Ash Ketchum, embroidered with the signature 100 Thieves core logo.

These pieces are designed for both comfort and a distinct style that effortlessly merges the gaming collective’s modern edge with the nostalgia of the Pokémon universe.

(Fans can view the full line in the official Lookbook and Product galleries, linked in the original announcement.)

How to Catch the Collection

The Pokémon + 100 Thieves ‘25 Collection will be released via both an exclusive in-person pop-up and an online drop:

Pop-Up Shop Details:

Date: Friday, October 24th

Friday, October 24th Time: 10 AM to 4 PM PST

10 AM to 4 PM PST Location: 100 Thieves Compound (6050 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016)6

Online Release:

Date: Saturday, October 25th, 2025

Saturday, October 25th, 2025 Time: 10 AM PST

10 AM PST Where: Exclusively on 100Thieves.com

Pokémon and streetwear enthusiasts should prepare early, as the demand for this highly anticipated collaboration is expected to be high.