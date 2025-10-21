Taraji P. Henson is expanding her creative footprint in Hollywood with a powerful new partnership. The Oscar-nominated actress has officially signed a two-picture deal with Netflix, where she will both star in and produce upcoming films under her production banner, TBH Entertainment.

The agreement follows Henson’s recent appearance in Tyler Perry’s Straw, marking her first collaboration with the streaming giant. Now, she’s taking a larger role behind the camera, continuing her mission to create meaningful, culturally resonant stories.

“Partnering with Netflix on this two-picture deal is an exciting new chapter for me,” Henson said in a statement. “I’ve always believed storytelling can inspire, heal, and connect us as people. With Netflix, I have the chance to share that vision with audiences around the world. I’m grateful for their trust as we start this new journey together.”

Beyond her Netflix projects, Henson remains one of the industry’s busiest talents. She’s set to star in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?, the long-awaited third installment in the hit franchise, alongside Perry, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Sharon Leal, and Lamman Rucker, plus a slate of rising stars.

Henson will also make her Broadway debut next spring in a revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, directed by Debbie Allen and co-starring Cedric the Entertainer.

From television powerhouse to film producer and now stage performer, Taraji P. Henson continues to redefine her range, cementing her legacy as one of the most dynamic and influential figures in entertainment today.