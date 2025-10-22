It’s spooky season and when October rolls around, hip-hop fans know the season is not just about costumes and candy, it is about eerie beats, dark storytelling, and the kind of energy that lives somewhere between the streets and the supernatural.

From 80s classics to modern-day madness, hip-hop has always had a flair for the haunted, the hood, and the cinematic.

We put together 15 essential tracks that define Halloween hip-hop at its finest.

The roots of spooky season rap trace back to the golden era with songs like Geto Boys’ “Mind Playing Tricks on Me,” a psychological masterpiece that dives into paranoia and inner demons.

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “A Nightmare on My Street” turned Freddy Krueger into a rhyme scheme.

Whodini’s “Freaks Come Out at Night” made the graveyard shift sound like a block party.

Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Was the Case” remains one of the most chilling narrative records in rap history.

Ice Cube’s “Dr. Frankenstein” brought West Coast horror to the mic with scientific precision.

The 90s birthed a darker subgenre known as horrorcore, and few did it better than Gravediggaz with “Diary of a Madman.”

“6 Feet Deep” is a song that transformed horror into hip-hop theater.

Big L’s “Devil Son” and Ras Kass’ “Interview with a Vampire” continued that lineage, proving rap could be as macabre as it was lyrical.

Modern hip-hop has carried that eerie torch forward.

Tyler, The Creator’s “Nightmare” and “Transylvania” both channel his fascination with horror aesthetics, while Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” feels like a musical haunted house that is chaotic, unpredictable, and larger than life.

Kid Cudi’s “Maniac” blends mania and melody, Rico Nasty’s “Scary” drips with attitude and edge, and Flatbush Zombies’ “Death” reclaims the underground horror sound for a new generation.

When you look at all these songs collectively, they form a Halloween playlist that proves hip-hop has always thrived in the shadows.

Press play and let us know if you feel like it gets you in the festive spooky mood.