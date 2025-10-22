GRAMMY-winning artist and humanitarian 21 Savage celebrated his 33rd birthday this past weekend, hosting his highly anticipated 8th annual bash at Electric Owl Studios in Atlanta. This year, the global superstar transported his guests straight to the 1990s with a “Showtime at the Apollo” R&B and neo-soul theme, filling the venue with soulful sounds and unmistakable throwback style.

The night was defined by dynamic performances from R&B legends including Keyshia Cole, Keith Sweat, Xscape, Kut Klose, and Pleasure P. The party atmosphere remained electric with celebrity guests such as Latto, Quavo, Metro Boomin, and YFN Lucci fully embracing the 90s-inspired dress code. The event served as a true blend of music, nostalgia, and community, marking another iconic cultural moment for the impactful Atlanta-based artist as he steps into his 33rd year.