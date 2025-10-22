Meta recently hosted an exclusive Holiday Happy Hour at Casa Gessi, offering a special press preview of their full lineup of wearable and virtual reality technology set to dominate this holiday gifting season. Guests enjoyed delicious bites and cocktails while exploring each floor filled with next-level gadgets designed to enhance everyday life, sports, and entertainment.

Here’s a look at the innovative eyewear and VR headsets ready to impress the tech enthusiasts on your list:

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) and Meta Ray-Ban Display

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses (starting at $\text{\$379}$) build on the success of the first edition, offering nearly double the battery life and higher capture resolution across a wide range of styles. Equipped with Meta AI, these glasses allow users to capture moments, control music, take hands-free calls, and even translate conversations in real-time, all without touching their phone. They are available now at major retailers.

Taking tech integration a step further, the Meta Ray-Ban Display (starting at $\text{\$799}$) represents Meta’s most advanced AI glasses. They feature a high-resolution in-lens display for viewing notifications and messages, controlled seamlessly through voice commands, touch-sensitive frames, and the accompanying Meta Neural Band.

Oakley Meta Performance Eyewear

Meta and Oakley have introduced two new categories of Performance AI glasses for athletes.

The Oakley Meta HSTN (starting at $\text{\$399}$) combines bold aesthetics with cutting-edge functionality. These glasses feature a built-in camera to capture hands-free action, open-ear speakers, an IPX4 water resistance rating, and a personal AI assistant to help users get more out of their workouts and adventures.

For high-intensity training, the Oakley Meta Vanguard (starting at $\text{\$499}$) is action-ready. It features Oakley’s iconic wraparound design, seamless integrations with Garmin and Strava for real-time performance tracking, and immersive audio. With up to nine hours of battery life, these glasses were rigorously tested by world-class athletes to endure marathons and challenging conditions. The Vanguard is available for pre-order and was available to buy beginning October 21.

Meta Quest 3 and 3S: The Ultimate Entertainment Hub

The Meta Quest 3 (starting at $\text{\$499.99}$) and Meta Quest 3S (starting at $\text{\$299.99}$) promise an all-in-one cinematic and entertainment experience. With a high-resolution display and comfortable design, the Quest headsets immerse users in everything from virtual golf at Pebble Beach to action-packed Star Wars adventures. Whether you’re watching a concert with friends in Horizon Arena or exploring a vast library of games, the Meta Quest line is positioned as the ultimate gift for entertainment, fitness, and connection.

Don’t miss the chance to impress your tech-savvy friends this holiday season with these cutting-edge gifts, available now at Meta.com and other major retailers.

Check out my recap from Meta’s awesome holiday event below.