Baller Alert has announced the appointment of Chloe Gilbert as its new Chief Marketing Officer, marking a major addition to the leadership team of one of entertainment’s most influential digital media platforms.

A marketing powerhouse with a track record of driving brand growth and cultural connection, Gilbert brings extensive experience from boutique agencies and global giants including Adidas, Claire’s, Edelman, and McCann. Her career reflects a blend of creativity, strategy, and leadership that has consistently elevated brands across industries.

“Stepping into the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Baller Alert means I am part of shaping the brand’s vision—not just how it looks or sounds, but how it moves,” Gilbert said. “My role touches everything from brand partnerships and platform growth to storytelling, data strategy, and community building. I oversee the bridge between culture and commerce, ensuring that every campaign, collaboration, and piece of content reflects both our audience’s reality and our creative ambition.”

Reaching more than 18 million followers across social platforms and generating over 1.2 billion monthly impressions, Baller Alert has become a cultural touchpoint for Gen Z and millennial audiences. The brand delivers entertainment news, exclusive interviews, and original content that resonates deeply both online and through its dedicated Baller Alert App.

Before joining Baller Alert, Gilbert helped streamline creative alignment across marketing, merchandising, and go-to-market teams at Adidas, improving execution timelines and enhancing the brand’s digital and experiential impact. At Claire’s, she played a pivotal role in the company’s brand refresh, managing creative development for seasonal campaigns and digital storytelling initiatives that reconnected the brand with its core audience.

Known among peers as a strategic visionary, Gilbert approaches marketing as both an art and a discipline. Her colleagues often describe conversations with her as “unofficial masterclasses” in brand storytelling and purpose-driven leadership. Every campaign, event, and piece of content under her direction is designed to inspire audiences to believe more deeply in themselves and in what’s possible.

With clarity of vision and an unwavering sense of purpose, Gilbert is determined to shift narratives within a media landscape often saturated with negativity. “I want to celebrate our talents, our gifts, and our love—not our trauma,” she said. Understanding the power of storytelling and representation, she recognizes her influence as a C-suite executive and the responsibility that comes with shaping culture at scale.

Reflecting on her journey, Gilbert credits her early fascination with creativity and fashion as the spark that began her career path. “I remember playing a fashion video game as a child, seeing a pair of shoes, and telling myself that one day I would work in fashion,” she recalled. “Now, I’m leading conversations about how culture, media, and community intersect. It’s a full-circle moment.”

As she embarks on this new chapter with Baller Alert, Gilbert remains focused on amplifying authenticity and innovation. “Every great brand is built on belief—belief in its audience, its mission, and its message,” she said. “Baller Alert believes in culture, in our people, and in the power of telling our own stories. I’m honored to help lead that next chapter—not just as a disruptor, but as a builder.”