Chris Brown and Kevin McCall once had the kind of creative chemistry that defined an era. Their early 2010s collaborations, including the chart-topping hit “Deuces,” helped shape Brown’s comeback moment and cemented McCall as a rising producer. But what started as a partnership built on mutual respect eventually unraveled into years of tension over money, credit, and control.

That strained history resurfaced this week after McCall appeared on the Back On Figg podcast, where he spoke candidly about his financial troubles. Holding up an EBT card on camera, he asked, “Why do I have an EBT card?” before joking, “Can I get 25K for those four songs I owe you?” The moment went viral, showing both his humor and frustration as he reflected on hard times.

Not long after the clip spread across socials, Brown seemed to respond with a pointed message of his own. Posting to his Story, he wrote, “Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And what’s funnier than a troll? A broke one.” The cryptic statement reignited conversations about the two artists’ long-standing fallout and the royalties dispute that has followed them for nearly a decade.

In the midst of the chatter, Young Thug jumped in with a gesture of empathy. “Kevin McCall hit me bro, I’ll give you the 25K you need. I know CB would too, he’s a real one. People just get busy sometimes,” he shared on X. His comment highlighted the complicated blend of rivalry and compassion that runs deep within hip-hop circles.

As for Chris Brown, he appears unbothered by the noise. He recently wrapped his Breezy Bowl XX Tour alongside Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, and Jhené Aiko, closing out in Seattle with the kind of high-energy showmanship that reminds fans why he remains one of R&B’s most consistent and talked-about performers.