Urban lifestyle brand True Religion launched its annual women’s Holiday 2025 campaign, “Wrapped in True,” today, October 21st. The campaign celebrates confidence, individuality, and the diverse cultural energy shaping modern fashion and style, featuring a dynamic, multicultural cast led by Grammy-winning superstar Ciara.

The campaign brings together Ciara—singer, songwriter, dancer, and entrepreneur—alongside five notable multihyphenate women: Detroit-born rapper Kash Doll, entrepreneur and beauty mogul Alisah Washington, NCAA tennis champion and fashion muse Ayan Broomfield, business founder and real estate entrepreneur Mahogany Jones, and multi-hyphenate ambassador and real estate agent Nicole Anderson. Together, this group of women, often referred to as WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends of athletes), reflects the global influence of women today who are shaping culture on their own terms.

Shot through a glamorous, high-energy lens, “Wrapped in True” reimagines the holiday season as a celebration of both presents and presence. Ciara leads the story with looks that balance femininity and edge, showcasing pieces that capture the season’s evolving mood from cozy to couture.

The dual-gender collection, which includes standout pieces for both him and her, rolls out across three signature drops, all championing the central theme: gift presents, give presence.

The Three Signature Drops

ZERO CHILL: This bold kickoff is rooted in statement outerwear and après-energy. It features oversized puffers, sherpa-trim denim, plush velour tracksuits, metallic knits, and quilted silhouettes. The palette, which includes ice silver, fiery red, and high-shine neutrals, sets a tone of elevated streetwear and winter-ready impact. GIVE TRUE: A gifting-forward chapter highlighting holiday heroes and elevated essentials. This drop includes rhinestone-embellished denim sets, velveteen cargos, cropped varsity bombers, and oversized script hoodies—all designed for bold self-expression and gifting. ICED IN TRUE: The statement finale dedicated to high-wattage spotlight moments. This line channels glamour with glacial blues, shimmer-stitched denim, luxe faux-fur truckers, and coated metallic finishes, perfect for holiday soirées.

The full collection is available globally starting today across TrueReligion.com and retail stores nationwide.