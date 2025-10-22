This high school student is officially GOATed as a bold message to Drake turned into one of the most unexpected lyrical moments of the week. On October 21, the student hit up the Toronto icon with a simple request: “Hook me up w a senior quote pls.” What came back was pure Drake, clever, layered, and introspective.

Drake got a DM from a fan asking for a senior quote for his yearbook and Drake sent him a whole verse‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/JTBFntHkSI — RapTV (@Rap) October 22, 2025

Instead of replying with a short line, Drake dropped a full set of bars that could easily sit on one of his albums:

“Did there. Been that. Thanks for all the knowledge / Seth move like liquid baby but Seth kept it solid / 5 deep in the whip plotting on them dollas / Me I’m sitting backseat stoned in the middle like a Olive / Praying all the broskis can dodge life’s problems / Problem is more kids tryna go viral than go to college…”

He closed the message with a playful note, writing, “Might be too long but ur goated if they let you bar up.”

The student could not believe it, replying, “No way you answered bro Much love,” before adding that he would try to convince the school to print the entire verse in the yearbook.

Once screenshots of the exchange hit the Gram, fans flooded the comments calling the moment “legendary” and “classic Aubrey.” The verse resonated for its mix of humor and depth, showing Drake reflecting on youth, ambition, and the chase for fame in a digital-first world.

Moments like this remind everyone why Drake continues to connect with fans across every level. Even through a random message, he turned a small request into a moment of culture, proving that for him, creativity never really takes a day off.