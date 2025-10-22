Drake always figures out how to commercially amplify anything he does, so his birthday is not any different. The 6God is bringing the party straight to fans’ closets with a new limited-edition merch collection in partnership with Amazon Music, just in time for his birthday. The collaboration marks the second installment of their More Life inspired series, blending nostalgia, celebration, and signature Drake flair into one immersive experience.

Here’s a direct link below and a snapshots of what’s in store, pun intended.

https://www.amazon.com/stores/DrakesWarehouse/page/0922B197-C7CD-490B-A9FF-7AF36A48C544

The exclusive drop is now live at Amazon.com/DrakesWarehouse, where fans can explore a virtual storefront styled around the More Life era. The digital shop features festive visuals, surprise cameos from Drake’s father Dennis Graham and his longtime bodyguard, and playful nods to the artist’s unforgettable run of albums.

The collection includes an array of apparel, accessories, and collectible items, from For All The Dogs hoodies and Scorpion bomber jackets to Hotline Bling pool floaties and a $$$4U neon sign. Party-ready essentials like More Lifecandles, champagne poppers, cups, and balloons make it feel like a worldwide birthday bash.

For fans who love a little extra flair, the drop also introduces Halloween-themed exclusives such as Drake masks, hair clips, bonnets, and even a Dennis Graham costume inspired by the More Life cover art. Prime members can score select items with fast shipping, though quantities are limited and expected to sell out quickly—especially after Drake’s first collection disappeared within 24 hours.

The launch comes as Drake continues to dominate both music and culture. Fresh off the release of his collaborative LP $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor and a viral YouTube livestream rollout, he has also been teasing new material while touring across Europe.

Whether you’re celebrating the 6 God’s birthday or adding a piece of his creative legacy to your wardrobe, the latest Amazon Music drop captures everything that defines Drake’s style, nostalgia, and a global sense of celebration. Fans can browse and shop the full collection now exclusively at Amazon.com/DrakesWarehouse.