Future is expanding his empire from music charts to wine shelves. The Atlanta icon, known for blending luxury with street influence, has officially entered the spirits game with the launch of Roué, a new line of fine wines and ready-to-drink cocktails created in collaboration with beverage industry innovator Ryan Ayotte.

“I enjoy wine but couldn’t find a brand that really represented me,” Future said in a statement. “Roué is about showing that creativity, culture, and authenticity can exist in the same bottle. It’s for anyone who ever felt unseen in spaces like this.”

Roué makes its debut with two California-sourced wines: a 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles and a 2024 Sauvignon Blanc from Lake County. Joining them are two crafted cocktails, Ruby Passion and Lemon Lust, both designed to elevate the drink experience with bold flavor and real ingredients. Ruby Passion carries a red wine base with strawberry, pomegranate, apple, raspberry, and a touch of lemon, while Lemon Lust blends citrus notes of lemon and orange with a white wine foundation for a crisp finish.

Ayotte told VIBE that creating Roué was far from a simple rebranding exercise. “We started from scratch,” he explained. “We wanted something that matched Future’s energy, multifaceted, elevated, and impossible to categorize.”

The design of Roué mirrors that same ambition. Future personally reviewed every detail, from the bottle shape and packaging to the visual mood boards and flavor profiles. The result is a collection that feels as stylish as it tastes, bridging the gap between sophistication and culture.

For Future, Roué isn’t just another celebrity brand, it’s a creative statement. By merging his artistry with a passion for wine, he’s adding a new chapter to his legacy, one poured with purpose, innovation, and cultural flavor.