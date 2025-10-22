G Herbo had some sharp words for DJ Vlad after clips from their latest VladTV conversation began circulating online. The Chicago rapper took to the Gram on October 21 to call out the media figure for what he described as exploitative interview tactics that put artists at risk for the sake of clicks.

“Vlad you didn’t do nothing for me. Like nothing at all,” Herbo wrote. “You think the interviews we did made me blow up? You gotta be kidding me. You called me every time, not the other way around.”

Herbo explained that during his early come-up he did not even know who Vlad was and only showed up to interviews based on direction from his team. His tone shifted from disbelief to frustration as he accused Vlad of caring more about engagement numbers than artist well-being.

“You care about views, that’s why you do and ask the stuff you ask,” Herbo said. “You don’t care about me or anybody you interview. You’ll get someone hurt or locked up, then move on to the next person for clicks. Forget you, buddy.”

The “PTSD” rapper ended his message by saying he has no plans to ever appear on VladTV again, describing it as a matter of principle. “I do what I wanna do,” he wrote. “That’s exactly why I’m not showing up for your goofy self.”

The moment reignited ongoing conversations in hip-hop about media responsibility, artist safety, and how certain platforms use controversy to drive attention. For Herbo, the message was clear, he’s drawing a line between real storytelling and reckless content chasing.