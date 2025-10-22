HBO Max Increases Subscription Prices Across All Tiers

HBO Max has announced a price increase for all three of its subscription tiers, marking the latest adjustment in the ever-evolving streaming landscape. The platform’s Premium plan saw the steepest jump, rising by $2 to $22.99 per month.

The new pricing takes effect immediately for new subscribers, while existing users will see the changes reflected in their billing on or after November 20, 2025. HBO Max cited the growing value of its content library as the primary reason for the increase, pointing to expanded original programming, exclusive releases, and enhanced viewing features.

The company’s decision follows a broader trend of rising costs across the streaming industry, as platforms continue to balance profitability with content investment. Competitors including Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu have all recently adjusted their pricing structures in response to higher production and licensing costs.

Despite the increase, HBO Max remains one of the leading destinations for premium entertainment, offering blockbuster films, original series, and classic catalog titles under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.