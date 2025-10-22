Inside Slick N Mordy: The Wild Indie Comedy Catching Hollywood’s Attention

From left to right: Daniel Mouyal (standing), Nicholas Mouyal (standing right)

With over 3.5 million hits on Instagram, Slick N Mordy proves that when you mix education with creativity — plus a Cybertruck, raw talent, and a sharp sense of humor — people watch. And that’s just from the teaser.

The short film stars and features music from Daniel Mouyal (also the director), including the track “Location” featuring Lil Wayne, along with an appearance from Smokepurpp and Nicholas Mouyal. It’s an unexpected blend of music, comedy, and ambition that’s turning heads.

Short films often fade after the festival circuit, but Slick N Mordy is taking a different approach — feature-film mode — building on momentum. You Already Know Entertainment, has already raised $30,000, as reported by South Africa Today and MSN News(via TechNewsTab).

“I want to make a movie with the comedic style of the early 2000s,” says director Daniel Mouyal, who’s been chasing filmmaking dreams since childhood.

The project has already drawn interest from comedy and music heavyweights. Jeffrey Gurian — best known for Too Much Tuna on Comedy Central — has expressed interest in a cameo. Malik Yusef, an 8× Grammy winner with 44 nominations, is also interested in appearing as a music producer in the film.

Yusef’s production and songwriting credits include work on Kanye’s All of the Lights (Wikipedia), Heartless (Wikipedia), Black Skinhead (Wikipedia), Bound 2 (Wikipedia), and more. His involvement underscores Slick N Mordy’s growing cultural resonance.

Malik Yusef and Daniel Mouyal previously collaborated in #badkidsklass, a songwriting camp that developed material for film scores and artist demos, including submitting work for Kanye West and Ludacris.

Analysts are already drawing comparisons to low-budget breakout hits like Clerks ($27.5K → $4.4M), Napoleon Dynamite ($400K → $46.1M), and The Rider ($80K → $4.2M). They see Slick N Mordy following a similar path: authenticity, unique style, and a distinct voice. It’s powered by its real cast, bold tone, and narrators Slick and Mordy.

“I always wanted to be a movie director since I was 13,” Daniel Mouyal says. “My dad put me in his movie when I was 11 — the whole 3rd grade was in it. That memory stuck with me forever. I was on shrooms then… magic mushrooms… my dad gave them to me — for the scene! Not real ones, of course. But ever since then, I’ve been dreaming.”

Follow the journey on Instagram @slicknmordymovie to see what happens next.