The City of Boston has officially proclaimed October 24 as “Jaylen Brown Day” in honor of the NBA Champion, Finals MVP, and four-time All-Star’s remarkable impact on and off the court.

The recognition was celebrated over the weekend with an intimate private gathering of Brown’s family, friends, and teammates at HUE Boston, just ahead of the Celtics’ season opener. The event also doubled as a birthday celebration for Brown, who turns 29 on October 24, and a tribute to his ongoing commitment to the community he proudly represents.

State Representative Christopher Worrell and Segun Idowu, Boston’s Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, presented Brown with two official proclamations acknowledging his efforts in community development, youth empowerment, and social equity across Greater Boston.

Since joining the Celtics in 2016, Brown has used his platform to inspire change through education and technology initiatives for underrepresented youth, as well as his 7uice Foundation, which promotes leadership and opportunity through innovation and outreach.

October 24 will now be recognized annually as Jaylen Brown Day, honoring not just his athletic excellence but also his unwavering dedication to progress, purpose, and the people of Boston.