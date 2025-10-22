The Oklahoma City Thunder have revealed their 2025 NBA Championship Ring, a dazzling creation designed by celebrity jeweler Zo Frost that features more than 800 custom-cut gemstones. The ring celebrates the franchise’s first championship title and honors the team’s record-breaking 68-14 season.

The design incorporates blue and orange sapphires, symbolizing both the Thunder’s team colors and their deep connection to the city of Oklahoma City. Each gemstone was hand-selected and set to reflect the team’s energy, resilience, and unity throughout their championship run.

The Oklahoma City Thunder Absolutely Crushed Their First Ever Championship Ring https://t.co/YzUSYoOGlj pic.twitter.com/9RX2KSbSSK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 22, 2025

One of the ring’s standout features is its innovative detachable inner band, personalized with each player’s signature and jersey number. The unique addition represents the individuality of every team member while emphasizing their collective journey to victory.

Zo Frost, known for crafting custom pieces for elite athletes and entertainers, described the ring as a tribute to “teamwork, excellence, and community pride.”

The unveiling marks a historic moment for the Thunder organization and its fans, capping off a season defined by perseverance, teamwork, and championship glory.