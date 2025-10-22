NBC’s return to NBA coverage began with fireworks as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Houston Rockets 125–124 in double overtime on Opening Night. With “Roundball Rock” ringing out once again, the defending champions and the new-look Rockets delivered a classic that featured 12 ties, 22 lead changes, and unforgettable performances from both sides.

Alperen Sengun powered Houston with 39 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, helping the Rockets build a 12-point cushion in the third quarter. But the Thunder stormed back behind reigning Kia MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who exploded for 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists, including 24 points after the third quarter.

After shooting 5-of-12 through three quarters, Gilgeous-Alexander caught fire late, scoring seven of Oklahoma City’s 10 points in the second overtime. His final two came at the line, sinking the game-winning free throws with two seconds left. The performance marked Shai’s 73rd consecutive 20-point game, surpassing Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.

Shai in the 4Q and both OTs:



24 PTS

4 REB

2 AST

2 STL

1 BLK



The thriller was only the sixth Opening Night game ever to reach double overtime and the first in more than 20 years to be decided by a single point. Chet Holmgren added 28 points for Oklahoma City, including 18 in the first half, while the Thunder defense forced 21 turnovers—14 after halftime—to secure the comeback win.

“Grit, determination and defense,” said Gilgeous-Alexander after the game. “It gives us a chance any night, no matter what.”

For Houston, Sengun also made history, becoming the first player ever to record 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists while hitting five three-pointers in a season opener.