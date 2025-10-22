The wait is almost over: NBA Tip-Off 2025 arrives on October 21st, and this season promises to be as much about the sneakers as it is about the hoops. As players lace up with fresh colorways and coveted grails, Foot Locker is positioning itself as the ultimate destination for fans looking to grab the hottest footwear of the season.
Foot Locker is stocked with the heat you need to start the season strong, offering everything from lifestyle sneakers perfect for courtside wear to modern updates on signature basketball classics. As stars like Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and LaMelo Ball bring their flair back to the hardwood, fans can get in on the action with exclusive releases built for game day and beyond.
The retailer will be releasing several exclusive colorways and must-have sneakers available now and launching throughout October. Here’s a look at some of the signature basketball heat dropping:
- PUMA Hali 1 ‘Opal’ (Foot Locker Exclusive)
- PUMA MB.05 ‘World Tour’ (Foot Locker Exclusive)
- Jordan Tatum 4 (Foot Locker Exclusive – Releasing 10/10)
- Nike Ja 3 ‘Showstopper’ (Foot Locker Exclusive – Releasing 10/15)
- adidas Anthony Edwards 2 ‘With Love’
- Nike LeBron XXIII “Miami Twice”
- Nike KD 18
- Air Jordan 40
- Nike A’One
- Nike Sabrina 3
For fans looking to explore more on-court and off-court favorites, you can check out Foot Locker’s Home Court hub, where performance seamlessly meets sneaker culture.