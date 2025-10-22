The life of Thomas Fedrigotti, also known by his artistic name TOMiGOTTi, connects two different fields: the dynamic world of electronic music and the structured field of international business. His journey portrays how passion and responsibility can work together.

Fedrigotti was born on September 20, 1977, in Bolzano (Bozen), located in South Tyrol, northern Italy. He spent his early years in the town of Caldaro before beginning his secondary education at High School Bolzano, which he attended from 1991 to 1996.

Ten years later, he returned to formal education with a focus on business. In 2007, he enrolled in a part-time diploma program in business and management for professionals at the Management Center Innsbruck (MCI) in Austria.

The four-year program concluded in 2011 and focused on marketing, international sales, and leadership. During this time, he also participated in an Integrated International Program at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) in Manila, Philippines.

Building on this foundation, Fedrigotti earned a master’s degree in International Marketing & Sales at the Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences in Austria. Beginning in October 2011, the part-time program offered specialized courses in consulting for organizations, system-based management, and sustainability management.

An international module took him to BIMTECH (Birla Institute of Management Technology) in Greater Noida, near Delhi, India. He completed the program in February 2012, further strengthening his skills in cross-cultural and international business. This provided him with the skills to operate in multiple cultural and organizational environments.

In the early 1990s, Italy’s dance music scene was growing, and by the age of 13, he was experimenting with DJing. Performing under the name “DJ Tom,” he began playing at local clubs and events across northern Italy.

By his late teens, he had gained enough recognition to be registered in the Italian album of professional DJs (AID). This allowed him to participate as a featured guest at dance events and club nights, placing him within Italy’s growing electronic music community.

His work showed the upbeat and rhythm-driven style of the era, combining elements of Eurodance and house music that were popular across Europe at the time. However, as personal and professional responsibilities increased, Fedrigotti gradually reduced his involvement in music.

By his twenties, he shifted his focus toward building a stable academic and business career, leaving behind the nightlife culture. After more than 20 years away from music, Fedrigotti returned to music in his forties. He began producing music under the name TOMiGOTTi.

Fedrigotti took inspiration from global electronic artists such as Kygo, Robin Schulz, and Avicii. His sound combines melodic arrangements, atmospheric synthesizers, and contemporary dance elements. He studied at the Deutsche Pop Academy, where he developed expertise in digital audio workstations, sound engineering, and audio production techniques.

Fedrigotti’s work as TOMiGOTTi has earned acknowledgment through his participation in international competitions. He has been named a semi-finalist three times in the International Songwriting Competition (ISC), an event that attracts thousands of entries from musicians worldwide.

Outside his work in music and business, Fedrigotti’s life features a balance between work and personal life. He relocated to Bressanone in his twenties and later settled in Innsbruck, Austria, where he currently resides. His personal interests include playing golf, attending the cinema, and enjoying nightlife culture as a participant rather than a performer.

Decades later, his comeback as TOMiGOTTi shows that creative passions can be revived and redefined through new skills and perspectives.

Fedrigotti has worked in both areas, showing how professional discipline can influence artistic work and how creativity can complement a structured career. His life represents not a choice between music and business but an ongoing interaction between the two.