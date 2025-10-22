In 1991, Dres and Mr. Lawnge, collectiveluy known as Black Sheep, released their only album as a duo on this date.

On October 22, 1991, Black Sheep dropped their debut LP A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing on Mercury Records. As one the last acts to be inducted as members of the legendary Native Tongues collective, Dres and his partner in Rhyme/DJ Mr. Lawnge broke the stereotype that rappers had to be born and raised in NYC in order to make respectable Hip Hop. Hailing from Smalltown, North Carolina, the BX transplants turned their geographical diversity into a joke while making one of the most memorable albums and movements to come out of the Native Tongues’ camp.

The album features some very impressionable tracks including the video favorite “Strobelite Honey”, the incomparable “Flavor Of The Month” and the timeless club anthem “The Choice Is Yours”.

Shout out to Dres, Lawnge, Chi Ali, Q-Tip, the Native Tongues family, and everyone involved with this dope album! Salute!