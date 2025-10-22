Hip-hop artists have been dressing up as other artists for years (Tyler the Creator dressing up as Justin Bieber, Kanye West dressing up as Michael Jackson, Rihanna dressing as Gunna, etc.). If you need some last minute hip-hop inspired costume ideas, we’ve got you covered, drawing inspiration from some of this year’s most famous (and infamous) hip-hop celebrity looks.

Beyoncé (Cowboycore)

Embody the “Cowboy Carter” aesthetic with a “cowboycore” outfit inspired by her latest album and tour fits.

“Sinners” Vintage Drip

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, released in April, became a critical hit and a source of standout costume inspiration. From Michael B. Jordan’s stylish 1930s twin characters to Hailee Steinfeld’s bloodied dress and Jack O’Connell’s vampiric villain, the film offers striking solo or group costume ideas.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Simplicity

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show made headlines with its powerful symbolism, surprise guests, and a pointed “Not Like Us” performance aimed at Drake. His custom varsity jacket and bootcut jeans quickly became an iconic look that fans can easily recreate this Halloween using vintage pieces and key accessories like a backward cap and gold chain. You can cop a similar coat on Amazon.

Ciara’s Warm VMA Look

Depending on where you’re at in the country, temperatures might be quite chilly on Halloween night. Stay warm with a look inspired by Ciara’s oversized red Schiaparelli cowl-neck gown with a massive zipper accent. The pockets are perfect for stashing Halloween candy too!

A “Sexxy” Spin on the Devil Costume

Devil costumes are an easy go-to for Halloween any year, but this year take inspiration from Sexxy Red’s VMA look where she rocked a bright red leather dress, leather lace-up heels, and even a Devil’s tail (all while holding her trademark stash of cash of course).

Summer Walker Cosplaying Pamela Anderson Cosplay

Summer Walker turned heads at the 2025 VMAs by reimagining Pamela Anderson’s iconic 1999 look with a blue fuzzy hat, white corset, and crystal-studded bermuda capris. Her Y2K-inspired homage blended nostalgia and modern glam, proving that bold, playful fashion still has a place on today’s red carpets.

An (Edited Ye) and Bianca Censori

Kanye West made a surprise return to the 2025 Grammy Awards with his naked wife Bianca Censori, causing a huge stir and people once again questioning the couple’s sanity. While here at the Source, we don’t recommend public displays of nudity, you can rock a flesh-colored dress or this “birthday suit” costume from Amazon that still leaves something to the imagination.

FKA Twigs Headphone Braids

Singer FKA Twigs stunned on the 2025 VMAs red carpet wearing braids that resemble a pair of wired headphones. The look was sculpted by hairstylist Louis Souvestre. Shen wore styled the black braids to form headphone shapes over her ears, some braids spiked. The hairstyle features intricate braids meticulously sculpted to resemble a pair of headphones, with some variations also including spiked elements.

Playboi Carti Backwards Throwback

Playboi Carti channeled some early 90’s Kriss K<ross when late last year, he posted a series of photos of him wearing a vintage 1996 Allen Iverson throwback jersey backwards. It was followed by a white Penny Hardaway, and custom “00” jerseys from the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets. Carti even hit the stage in Brazil to perform “Timeless” with The Weeknd in a Vince Carter Raptors jersey, again worn backwards. His fans followed suit.

Kim Kardashian’s Faceless Look

Don’t feel like doing your makeup? No problem! Grab some beige material and cover yourself like Kim Kardashian at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.

K-Pop Demon Hunters (Huntrix and Saja Boys)

Even though they aren’t hip-hop, eith the massive success of Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, fans can expect to see plenty of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey costumes this Halloween. Whether using Spirit Halloween’s official pieces or DIY methods, the trio’s bold outfits and vibrant hair colors will be key to nailing the look.