Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation has teamed up with Space Center Houston, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center, to launch a new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program for Houston ISD students. The initiative, which kicked off on October 11th, is designed to boost student engagement by focusing on design and engineering principles crucial for future careers in space exploration.

The nonprofit organizations will provide educational resources that unlock new principles in STEM problem solving. Students will be immersed in tackling real-world challenges related to space habitation, such as habitat design, water scarcity, and power generation, and develop innovative and practical solutions to these critical issues.

“We are proud to be in partnership with the Cactus Jack Foundation as we prepare the next generation of creators and problem solvers from the heart of Houston,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston.

The program includes virtual and in-person workshops, hosting hands-on build events on three Saturdays at the Cact.Us Design Center TXRX Labs, a local nonprofit makerspace. Students will collaborate directly with NASA engineers to form design teams, moving through the engineering process from brainstorming and prototyping to testing and refining.

Jordan Webster, director of Education Partnerships for the Cactus Jack Foundation, noted the foundation’s mission is to “open new educational pathways for youth so they can accelerate in STEM and see themselves as the innovators and explorers of tomorrow.”

Throughout the course, students will gain key innovation and engineering skills, including design sketching, CAD modeling, and fabrication, using advanced digital design software, 3D printing technology, and state-of-the-art fabrication equipment.

Travis Scott, founder of the Cactus Jack Foundation, stated that these opportunities are offered to “enrich our students’ lives and inspire them to pursue careers in fields where they can not only thrive but also bring back solutions to their communities.” The program will conclude on December 19 with a final showcase where students present their designs at Space Center Houston to industry professionals alongside Scott.