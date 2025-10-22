Ye has once again found his name in headlines, but this time it is not about music or fashion. The Chicago-born icon just sold his Bighorn Mountain ranch in Wyoming, a property he originally purchased for $14 million in 2019. What caught fans’ attention, though, was who handled the paperwork.

According to documents from the Bighorn County Clerk’s office obtained by Cowboy State Daily, Bianca Censori notarized the sale on Ye’s behalf. The move has fueled new conversation about their relationship status, suggesting the two are still together despite persistent breakup talk that circulated through late 2024 and early 2025.

Earlier this year, Ye’s own lyrics had fans questioning whether things had ended. On his track “BIANCA,” he appeared to allude to separation, rapping, “Bianca I just want you to come back / Come back to me,” and, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed.” The confessional tone left listeners speculating about trouble in the marriage.

However, Ye and Censori later made several joint public appearances that hinted otherwise. From late-night outings to artistic photo shoots shared by Censori on the Gram, the two seemed to have reconnected.

The pair married in December 2022, following Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian. Since then, they have maintained a more private lifestyle, occasionally surfacing together, most recently spotted on August 14 enjoying a late dinner at Denny’s.

In September, Censori posted a cryptic update hinting at an upcoming fashion release, teasing a December 11 drop on her official site. Between the notarized real estate deal and her continued collaboration with Ye, all signs point to the couple still being very much in sync, just keeping their business and personal lives out of the spotlight.