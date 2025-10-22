YFN Lucci brought his trademark humor to Cam Newton’s hit show Funky Friday, reminding fans why his charisma continues to cut through any setting. What could have been a tense topic about his time behind bars quickly turned into one of the funniest moments on socials this week.

When Cam asked the Atlanta rapper what people might hear if his jail phone calls ever leaked, Lucci didn’t miss a beat. Grinning, he gave an answer that had both the host and the audience laughing. “Man, you might hear some moanin’ and stuff,” he joked. “Only thing you gonna hear on my calls is a little phone action. They be like, ‘This boy a freak, bruh.’ I’m like, baby we doin’ it tonight? I’ma talk to y’all later, me and my girl finna handle that. Y’all go to sleep.”

The clip quickly made its way across the Gram and X, where fans called the exchange “classic Lucci” and praised his effortless ability to turn a serious question into pure entertainment.

Moments like this show why Lucci still connects with audiences. Even while reflecting on his situation, he managed to keep the energy light, funny, and authentic, reminding everyone that no matter where he is, his personality always finds a way to take center stage.