Rising hip-hop artist ACJC has joined forces with Atlanta hitmaker Mykko Montana for their new single “Keep Doing It,” available now on all streaming platforms. The track bursts with fast-paced rhythm and undeniable energy, capturing the spirit of Atlanta’s iconic hip-hop culture while giving it a fresh, modern edge.

Fusing classic ATL bounce with contemporary production, “Keep Doing It” is crafted to move crowds and command the dance floor. From the opening beat, the record delivers an electric mix of nostalgia and innovation, representing the city’s ongoing impact on global music.

“This record is all about energy, fun, and repping that real Atlanta vibe,” said ACJC. “We wanted to make something that feels good, something people can turn up to at the party, in the club, or just riding around the city.”

Mykko Montana, best known for his viral hit “Do It,” brings his signature charisma and memorable hooks to the collaboration, creating instant chemistry with ACJC. The result is a song that embodies the heartbeat of Atlanta—bold, rhythmic, and infectious.

“Keep Doing It” marks a milestone moment for ACJC as he continues building momentum in the hip-hop scene. The single is a celebration of sound, style, and the enduring influence of Atlanta on hip-hop culture.