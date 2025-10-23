A$AP Rocky will receive the Fashion Icon award at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion. The honor recognizes his groundbreaking impact on style, design, and cultural influence.

“A$AP Rocky is a Fashion Icon in the purest form… He is one of a kind,” said Thom Browne, Chairman of the CFDA. “His truly original approach to fashion inspires me, and so many, to think differently.”

The Harlem-born artist continues to redefine the relationship between music and fashion. In 2025, he made history as Ray-Ban’s first-ever Creative Director, launching a “Blacked Out” reinterpretation of the brand’s Mega Icons line. He also expanded his partnership with PUMA, unveiling the “Built on Jazz in the Concrete Jungle” collection, inspired by Harlem’s rich musical legacy.

Through his creative agency AWGE, founded in 2014, Rocky has collaborated with brands such as Marine Serre, JW Anderson, and Selfridges, while producing concept-driven partnerships with MTV and Needles. AWGE’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week debut in 2024 cemented his reputation as a designer and visionary.

As Co-Chair of the 2025 Met Gala, Rocky wore a custom AWGE-designed suit that reflected his fearless approach to style. From his early campaigns with Bottega Veneta and Dior to his modern-day creative leadership, Rocky’s evolution in fashion remains unmatched.