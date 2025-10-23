The NFL has confirmed that Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, dismissing calls to reconsider the decision amid MAGA backlash. Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the controversy in a statement to the Associated Press, emphasizing the careful planning behind the selection.

“It’s carefully thought through. I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people watching,” Goodell said to Variety. “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Goodell highlighted Bad Bunny’s status as one of the most popular entertainers globally, explaining that the NFL aims to deliver high-quality entertainment to a massive audience. “That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value,” he added.