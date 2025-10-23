R&B singer Brian McKnight is facing criticism from his own son after posting online to celebrate winning an $\text{\$8.8 million}$ defamation of character lawsuit against his ex-wife, Julie McKnight.

The singer’s oldest son, Brian McKnight Jr., publicly called out his father for the celebratory timing of the post, noting that it was made on the birthday of his late brother, Niko. The younger McKnight suggested his father was deliberately tormenting his mother on an already difficult day.

McKnight Jr.’s response follows a prolonged public dispute involving his father and his mother. Brian McKnight Jr. has previously been vocal about his fractured relationship with his father, accusing him of abandoning his family from his first marriage. The lawsuit against Julie McKnight centered on allegations of defamation, culminating in the reported $\text{\$8.8 million}$ judgment in the singer’s favor last week.

The incident highlights the ongoing, painful rift within the McKnight family that continues to play out publicly.

