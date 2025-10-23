Cardi B is making it clear she has no interest in kicking anyone while they are down. During a recent live session on X Spaces, the Bronx rapper reacted to the low first-week numbers for BIA’s debut album BIANCA but said she had no plans to mock the situation despite their ongoing tension.

“I just found out BIA’s numbers yesterday,” Cardi said. “I’m not going to pick on her because of that. That’s overkill.”

According to industry data, BIANCA moved fewer than 3,000 equivalent units in its first week and did not chart on the Billboard 200. The sales numbers surprised many in the industry given BIA’s recent online visibility and her rising reputation in the rap scene.

Cardi’s response comes on the heels of her own chart-topping success. Her album Am I The Drama? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with more than 200,000 first-week units, marking the biggest opening for a female rapper in 2025. In a recent interview with PAPER, Cardi reflected on how she refuses to let numbers define her artistry. “People will try to discourage you about your numbers, but clearly, they don’t discourage me,” she said.

During the same X Spaces conversation, Cardi also addressed her critics, including JT from City Girls, while reminding everyone of her confidence and consistency. “You don’t rap better than me, you’re not prettier than me, you’re not better than me at all,” she declared. “I’ll let you think you’re better than me. I’m not afraid of you.”

While others might have seized the chance to taunt a rival, Cardi’s decision to step back from the drama shows that even in a competitive industry, she’s choosing to let her success and her confidence, speak for itself