NBA YoungBoy’s Make America Slime Again tour stop in New Orleans turned chaotic when hundreds of fans without tickets tried to force their way into the Smoothie King Center during his sold-out performance. The packed crowd, already electric with anticipation, watched as the scene outside temporarily halted the night’s momentum.

According to NOLA.com, venue officials confirmed that the disruption happened shortly after YoungBoy hit the stage. “We can confirm that non-ticketed patrons attempted to enter the Smoothie King Center after the headline artist had taken the stage,” said Mike Hoss, media relations manager for the venue. “All individuals involved had already gone through enhanced security screening, and there was no breach of the perimeter. The situation was quickly resolved by staff and the New Orleans Police Department, and the concert continued without further issues.”

The Make America Slime Again tour, which kicked off in September, has drawn massive crowds nationwide with a lineup that includes DeeBaby, K3, Lil Dump, NoCap, Offset, and Toosii. The run is scheduled to wrap on November 12 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, promising a grand finale for one of the most talked-about tours of the year.

However, tension also surrounded the New Orleans stop for other reasons. YoungBoy’s manager, Alex Junnier, took to the Gram ahead of the show claiming that local police had issued a directive restricting YoungBoy’s ability to perform in Louisiana. The post was later deleted but sparked discussion among fans about the rapper’s complicated relationship with law enforcement in his home state.

Backstage, streamer Adin Ross and collaborator Cuffem attempted to film a live segment with YoungBoy, but the rapper declined to appear. A member of his team confirmed that he chose not to participate, with both Ross and Cuffem later posting on X to express respect for his decision. Despite the commotion, the night ended with the crowd energized and the performance solidifying YoungBoy’s reputation as one of hip-hop’s most unpredictable and in-demand live acts.