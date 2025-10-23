Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were arrested Thursday morning as part of an FBI investigation into illegal sports betting, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania. The arrests follow a probe led by the Eastern District of New York and FBI director Kash Patel, who will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET to provide details.

Rozier was taken into custody at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. He did not play in the Heat’s game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, a decision made by the team’s coaching staff. The investigation centers on suspicious betting activity during a March 23, 2023, game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans. Sportsbooks reported an unusual surge of wagers on the under for Rozier’s points, rebounds, and assists, including 30 bets totaling $13,759 placed within 46 minutes by a professional bettor. Rozier, then with the Hornets, played only 10 minutes before exiting due to a reported foot injury.

The arrests mark a significant development in the ongoing federal probe into sports betting and potential player involvement, sending shockwaves through the NBA community.