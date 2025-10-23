Following the passing of soul legend D’Angelo, his music has seen a dramatic resurgence. According to Luminate, D’Angelo’s catalog earned 16.1 million official on-demand streams in the United States for the tracking week of October 10–16, a 796% increase from the previous week’s 1.8 million streams.

Leading the streaming surge was the 2000 hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” which drew 2.5 million streams. His 1995 classics “Lady” and “Brown Sugar” followed with 2.2 million and 1.9 million streams, respectively. Billboard notes these three songs were among D’Angelo’s highest-charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with “Lady” peaking at No. 10, “Untitled” at No. 25, and “Brown Sugar” reaching No. 27.

Thanks to the streaming surge, all three tracks debut on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart, which launched in 2012. “Untitled” enters at No. 7, “Lady” at No. 8, and “Brown Sugar” at No. 10. These entries join previously charted songs from his 2014 album Black Messiah, including “Really Love” at No. 14 and “Sugah Daddy” at No. 22, giving D’Angelo five entries on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

D’Angelo’s renewed popularity also extends to digital sales. His catalog sold 9,000 track downloads during the week, up from a negligible amount the previous week. “Untitled” led sales with 2,000 downloads, debuting at No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart.