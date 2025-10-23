Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly faced a life-threatening situation behind bars when an inmate allegedly attempted to slit his throat while he was asleep inside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC).

According to Diddy’s close friend Charlucci Finney, the incident occurred during one of the nights the music mogul was being held at MDC. Finney told the Daily Mail that Diddy woke up to find a knife pressed to his neck, just moments away from possible death. While the exact details remain unclear, Finney said he wasn’t sure if correctional officers intervened or if Diddy managed to fend off his attacker.

Sources close to the situation confirmed to TMZ that the incident did happen, and Diddy’s attorney, Brian Steel, also referenced it during his client’s sentencing hearing. Steel told the judge that a guard stopped the armed inmate before any serious harm could occur.

Finney believes the attack was meant to intimidate Diddy, noting that MDC Brooklyn is known for housing some of the most dangerous inmates in the federal system. He also expressed concern for Diddy’s safety, pointing out that prison is especially unsafe for anyone connected to sex-related convictions.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after being found guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act. He was acquitted of the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Reports have circulated that former President Donald Trump is considering a pardon for Diddy, though the White House Communications Office has denied those claims. TMZ continues to stand by its reporting.