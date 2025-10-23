Sean “Diddy” Combs is officially taking the next step in his legal battle. The music mogul has filed a notice of appeal challenging both his conviction and 50-month prison sentence from his recent sex crimes trial. His legal team argues that the punishment handed down earlier this month was unfair and influenced by bias.

Currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, Diddy has also requested to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The Bureau of Prisons is expected to determine his final placement soon, taking into account the specifics of his case and sentencing conditions.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s appeal centers on the prostitution-related offenses included in his conviction. The filing follows the October 3 ruling from Judge Arun Subramanian, who sentenced him to just over four years behind bars after rejecting his plea for time served.

Attorney Alexandra A.E. Shapiro is leading Diddy’s appeal, with his legal team expected to submit a detailed brief within the next six weeks. The document will outline the facts of the case and the arguments they believe justify overturning or reducing his sentence.

The decision to appeal comes as no surprise. Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo previously told News Nation that they were preparing to challenge the outcome immediately after the ruling. “We are planning to appeal,” he said. “We think we have a strong basis to appeal.”

As the case moves into its next phase, the appeal marks another pivotal moment in Diddy’s ongoing legal saga that continues to unfold under the public spotlight.